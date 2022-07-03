Short Interest in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Decreases By 48.4%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

GORO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 669,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,525. The company has a market cap of $149.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 171,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

