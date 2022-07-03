Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Drops By 39.9%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Goodness Growth stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

