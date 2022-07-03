Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Rises By 54.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETCG stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

