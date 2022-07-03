Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 53.4%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 1,833,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,881. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

