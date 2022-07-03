Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 38.9%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,213. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

