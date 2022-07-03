Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Grows By 29.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 201,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,644. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.