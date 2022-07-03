Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Decreases By 29.6%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 106,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,989. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

