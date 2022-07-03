Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 44.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PSCC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.