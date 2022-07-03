Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 44.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ PSCC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
