Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Grows By 56.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,054,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

