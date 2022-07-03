Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Grows By 56.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,820,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,054,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.