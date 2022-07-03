Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Expands By 49.4%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

RING stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

