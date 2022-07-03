Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Rises By 58.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.14. 132,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,589. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

