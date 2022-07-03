Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 40.6%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kubota stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.07. 71,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,906. Kubota has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

