Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 40.0%

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KLYCY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.