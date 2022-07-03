Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increases By 30.5%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
