Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increases By 30.5%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

