Short Interest in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Decreases By 31.7%

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Lucira Health stock remained flat at $$1.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,510. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucira Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter worth about $53,587,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lucira Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

