Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Increases By 42.3%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,068. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

