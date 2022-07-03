Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declines By 37.5%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. 16,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.63%.

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

