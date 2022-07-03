Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Increases By 52.9%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 107,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,880. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 37.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

