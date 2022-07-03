Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Declines By 42.1%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

