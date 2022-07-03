Short Interest in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Decreases By 29.6%

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,946,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,833,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NCAC stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,254. Newcourt Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

