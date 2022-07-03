Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Increases By 30.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 202.5 days.

Shares of NNGPF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

