Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 33.8%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NVNXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 179,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,512. Novonix has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

