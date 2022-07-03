Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Rises By 49.4%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 50,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 37.24% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

