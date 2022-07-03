Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Decreases By 32.7%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORZCF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

ORZCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.43.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

