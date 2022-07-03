Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Rises By 51.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. 262,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,655. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,961.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.