Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Decreases By 27.4%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 722,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 986,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 284,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,814. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,935,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 478,787 shares during the last quarter.

PRQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

