Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Drops By 34.1%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Recharge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCHG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.