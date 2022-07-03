Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declines By 29.8%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. 18,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Source Capital has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

About Source Capital (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.