Short Interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Grows By 43.1%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 33.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.52 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 314,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,072,000 after acquiring an additional 276,779 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

