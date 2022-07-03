Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Rises By 28.6%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 627,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded down €0.42 ($0.45) on Friday, reaching €15.39 ($16.37). 146,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.04). The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($26.82).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

