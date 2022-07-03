Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 48.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Mexico Fund (MXF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.