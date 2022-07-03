Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Drops By 48.1%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184. The Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

