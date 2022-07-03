Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW) Declines By 43.0%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

