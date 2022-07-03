Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expands By 29.2%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,280,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

