Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expands By 29.2%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:UGI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,280,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.
UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.