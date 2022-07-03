Showcase (SHO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $37,914.11 and $5.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00166581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00709348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00085082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

