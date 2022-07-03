Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €69.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €48.13 ($51.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($71.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

