SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.