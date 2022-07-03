SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

