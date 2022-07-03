SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.40.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

