Simmons Bank Buys 34,018 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

