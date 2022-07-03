Simmons Bank Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 107,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

D stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

