Simmons Bank Has $3.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

