Simmons Bank Purchases 1,244 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

