Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE opened at $301.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $294.29 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

