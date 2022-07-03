Simmons Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 164,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.