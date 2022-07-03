Simmons Bank Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

