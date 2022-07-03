Simmons Bank Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

