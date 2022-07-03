Simmons Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.50.

