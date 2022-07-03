Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,747,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $220.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

