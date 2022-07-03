SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,478,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

