SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

