SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $41.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

